Исправь утверждения Томаса.Образец.Cats like to eat bananas.-No.they dont.They like to eat cream.Rabbits like to eat ham...............Dogs like to eat honey...............Bears like to eat cheese..........Monkeys like to eat m...

Английский язык
Исправь утверждения Томаса.Образец.Cats like to eat bananas.-No.they dont.They like to eat cream.Rabbits like to eat ham...............Dogs like to eat honey...............Bears like to eat cheese..........Monkeys like to eat meat............Mice like to eat cream.......
Cats like to eat bananas. - No, they dont. They like to eat cream. Rabbits like to eat ham. - No, they don't. They like to eat cabbage. Dogs like to eat honey. - No, they don't. They like to eat bread. Bears like to eat cheese. - No, they don't. They like to eat meat. Monkeys like to eat meat. - No, they don't. They like to eat bananas. Mice like to eat cream. - No, they don't. They like to eat cheese.
