Исправь утверждения Томаса.Образец.Cats like to eat bananas.-No.they dont.They like to eat cream.Rabbits like to eat ham...............Dogs like to eat honey...............Bears like to eat cheese..........Monkeys like to eat m...

Гость: Гость:

Cats like to eat bananas. - No, they dont. They like to eat cream. Rabbits like to eat ham. - No, they don't. They like to eat cabbage. Dogs like to eat honey. - No, they don't. They like to eat bread. Bears like to eat cheese. - No, they don't. They like to eat meat. Monkeys like to eat meat. - No, they don't. They like to eat bananas. Mice like to eat cream. - No, they don't. They like to eat cheese.