Joanne Wilson, from the shores of Lake Whittington in the USA, is a big favorite with her two grandsons because she lives on a jet plane, so a visit to Grandma is very special. Joanne's front door is at the top of the plane's steps, but you do not need a ticket or a passport when you visit. There are three bedrooms, a living room, and a modern kitchen. A luxury bathroom is in the pilot’s cabin with the bathtub right under the windscreen. Next to this is Joanne's bedroom in the first class section of the plane. Then there's the living room with four emergency exit doors, which she opens on summer evenings. On the wall there is a photo of the plane flying for Continental Airlines from Florida to the Caribbean. There are also four toilets, all with No Smoking signs. "The plane is 27 years old and it's the best home in the world," says Joanne. "It has all the things you want in a home: a telephone, air conditioning, a cooker, a washing machine even a dish washer. It's always very warm, even in winter, and it's very big, 42 meters long! My grandchildren love running up and down. And my friends love parties here - but there aren't any flight attendants to serve them their drinks!" The plane cost Joanne just $ 2,000. "Next time," she says, "I want a Boeing 747, not a 727, because they have an upstairs and a downstairs, and I want to go upstairs to bed!" Перевод текста.

