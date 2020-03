Как читается текст на английском языке. London is the capital of England. It is its political and business centre. The heart of London is the City. It is the oldest part of London. Many people work in the City but very few liv...

Английский язык

Как читается текст на английском языке. London is the capital of England. It is its political and business centre. The heart of London is the City. It is the oldest part of London. Many people work in the City but very few live there. There are a lot of banks and other offices there. The Tower of London. It was a fortress, a palace, a prison and the King`s Zoo. Now it is a museum. You can see a lot of interesting things in the rooms of the White Tower. Its square walls are white and very tall. William the Conqueror built in the eleventh century. There are always black ravens in the Tower of London. People keep them and look after them very well as they believe that London will be rich while ravens live there. One of the greatest English churches, St Paul's Cathedral, is not far from the Tower of London. The famous English architect Sir Christopher Wren build it in the 17th century after the Great Fire. It took Sir Christopher Wren 35 years. It is a beautiful building with many columns and towers. In one of its there is one of the largest bells in the world.Trafalgar Square is in the centre of London. In the middle of it stands a tall column. It is a monument to Admiral Nelson. Four bronze lions look at the square from the monument. There are in front of the National Gallery. It is one of the best picture galleries in the world. Every day a lot of tourists visit this fine building.

