Английский язык
Как читаются слова it is the best place it the world and my dearest people live here. my family is not large we are 4 lhave a father a mother and a brother. we all live together in a new flat.my father is 45 .
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Ит из (зубной звук похожий на т и х) the бест плейс ит the ворлд энд май дэарест пипол лив хир. май фэмили из нот лэрдж ви ар фор(4) ай хэв э фазер э мазер энд э бразер. Ви олл лайв тугезер ин э нью флэт. май фазер из фоти файф(45)
