Какие предлоги нужно подставить?срочно,помогите пожалуйста! 1) The coast stretchers as far ...the eye could, see. 2) ...the same time Moscow is young and modern. 3) The USA borders ...Canada in the North. 4) Does the river ...

Английский язык
Какие предлоги нужно подставить?срочно,помогите пожалуйста! 1) The coast stretchers as far ...the eye could, see. 2) ...the same time Moscow is young and modern. 3) The USA borders ...Canada in the North. 4) Does the river flows ...east or ...west? 5) The Volga flows ...the Caspian Sea.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) The coast stretchers as far ..as.the eye could, see. 2) .At..the same time Moscow is young and modern. 3) The USA borders ..---.Canada in the North. 4) Does the river flows --...east or .---..west? 5) The Volga flows .into..the Caspian Sea.

Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Экономика
Какую сумму денег надо положить на диапазитный счёт, чтобы через 2года сумма была 400рублей?
Ответить
Русский язык
Упражнение 3помагите пожалуйста заранее спасибо
Ответить
Информатика
Что является внешней памятью компьютера?
Ответить
Алгебра
Пожалуйста квадрат числа 625
Ответить
Русский язык
Как делать синтаксический разбор предложения??? Первый снег. Это замечательная п??ра когда люди радуются приходу зимы. Когда снег падает сразу ох...
Ответить