Какой мой любимый герой из фильма на англиском

İ’ve watched many films that I enjoyed but my favourite was film “Elki”. It’s a bright New Year comedy, which consists of two parts: “Elki-1” and “Elki-2”. The first movie appeared a year ago and the second one appeared on screens this year. I liked both films because they were excellent. The title “Elki” translated into English means fir-trees. Traditionally, all Russian families decorate fir-trees on the New Year’s Eve. The biggest fir-tree is put up in Moscow on Red Square. The film shows how families in different cities of the country get ready for the New Year celebration. Some people even get into troublesome but funny situations. There are lots of characters in the movie who find love and friendship. I liked this film very much because there were many kind and positive moments. There were also some of my favourite actors, such as Ivan Urgant, Sergey Svetlakov, Gosha Kutsenko and others. If you haven’t seen this film yet, I recommend it.