Look at the pictures. What is the weather like? Where are the children? What are they doing? Use the words from the box. 1)sunny, on the beach, have fun. 2) rainy, stay at home, write a diary. 3) windy and foggy, cold, in th...
Английский язык
Look at the pictures. What is the weather like? Where are the children? What are they doing? Use the words from the box. 1)sunny, on the beach, have fun. 2) rainy, stay at home, write a diary. 3) windy and foggy, cold, in the street, run back home. 4)warm,sunny, on the beach, stayin the sun. 5)terrible, in the sea, fish. 6)hot,sunny,on the bech, make sandcastles. 7)not very warm, in the boat,have a boat trip. 8)nice and warm,in the country,have fun.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)Its sunny. Children are on the beach.They have fun. 2)Its rainy. Children stay at home and write a diary 3)Its windy ,foggy and cold. Children run home from the street 4)Itswarm and sunny. Children are on beach and stay in the sun. 5) Its terrible. Children are in the sea. They are fishing. 6)Its hot and sunny. Children are on beach. They produce sandcastles. 7)Its not very warm. Children are on the boat. They have a boad trip. 8)Its nice and warm. Children are in the country. They have fun.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Напишите соответствующие местоимения пример: The boys are reading THE TEXTS the boys are reading THEM 1.Mrs. Page is telling ANN a story. ...
Английский язык
Математика
Математика
Математика