Маленькие сочинения 6-7 предложений по теме времена года. СРОЧНО!!!!!

Вот о каждом времени года: 1) Spring Many people think that the most pleasant season is spring. In spring nature awakens from her long winter sleep. The days get longer and the nights shorter. It grows warmer. The trees open their buds and shoot out new leaves. The meadows grow green again, flowers begin to bloom. Farmers till the soil and sow the seeds. Nightingales, swallows and other migrant birds come back from the south. The corn fields are bright with blue cornflowers and red poppies. 2) Summer Summer is the warmest season. The sun rises earlier and earlier and sets later and later. In June we have the longest days and the shortest nights. The weather is usually fine, the sky is blue and cloudless, the sun shines brightly in the sky. It is warm and even hot. The hot sun ripens the corn, vegetables and fruit, and the farmers get ready for the harvest. 3) Autumn Autumn sets in September abd brings shorter days, longer nights and colder weather. Autumn is a rainy season, but there may be a spell of fine sunny weather in late September which is called Indian summer, when the sky is clear and the nature is full of bright colours. The ground is coveres with fllen leaves, and the trees are red, brown and golden. The farmers are busy harvesting. 4) Winter Winter is the coldest season, with short days and long nights, with frosts and snow. But it is also a beautiful season when nature is sleeping under a clean soft blanket of while snow. Lovers of winter sport go skiing and skating and hockey playing. Winter is a wonderful season for children, too, who, enjoy tobogganing, playing snowballs and making snowmen. Удачи в учебе)