Match the two sentences 1/)he has translated the text | a)now the know what their sons problems are 2)we have answered all the questions | b) now i can inwite my neighbours to lunch 3)they have visited the Kremlin | c)they ...

Английский язык

Match the two sentences 1/)he has translated the text | a)now the know what their sons problems are 2)we have answered all the questions | b) now i can inwite my neighbours to lunch 3)they have visited the Kremlin | c)they a clean now 4)she has arrived in moscow | d) now they know what cathedrals are situated there 5)we have talked to Jims parents | e) our teacheter says our answers are right 6)i have cooked something nice | f) now hi is ready for his class 7) the children have washed their hands | g)now she is going to the Central Hotel

Автор: Гость