Английский язык

Model: As k your classmate if he speaks English, — Do you ■ speak English? — Yes, I do. I speak English. — He : said that he spoke English. Ask your classmate: ./ ■ 1. if he studies mathematics; 2. if he goes in for sports; 3. if he will go to the cinema this evening; 4. if he is tired; 5. if he likes to play volley-ball; 6. if he drank tea for breakfast; 7. if he will go skiing today; 8. when he does his homework; 9. if he played chess with his friend; 10. where he bought his hag; 11, at what time he gets up; 12. if he has brought his English textbook to school; 13. if he plays the piano; 14. if he is hungry; 15. if he has read the novel.

