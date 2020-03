My granny is Emma Brown.She is a nurse.She is a good nurse.Granny is from Leeds.But now she is in London.You can see her and her pets in the photo.Her pets are Bingo,the big black dog,and Molly,the little brown dog. In the morn...

Английский язык

My granny is Emma Brown.She is a nurse.She is a good nurse.Granny is from Leeds.But now she is in London.You can see her and her pets in the photo.Her pets are Bingo,the big black dog,and Molly,the little brown dog. In the morning my granny and her pets are in the park.The dogs like to run by the lake under the trees. They are good and happy dogs. помогите мне прочитать по русским транскрипции срочно пожалуйста

Автор: Гость