My name,s Eric and l,m a vet at the Zoo.Sometimes the Bengali Tiger 1/.........(not/feel)very well,so l 2/...............(take )care of him.Mr Green is the zookeeper.He 3/...........(feed )the animals and 4/.............(wash)t...

Английский язык
My name,s Eric and l,m a vet at the Zoo.Sometimes the Bengali Tiger 1/.........(not/feel)very well,so l 2/...............(take )care of him.Mr Green is the zookeeper.He 3/...........(feed )the animals and 4/.............(wash)them.He also 5/..........(clean)their cages,but he 6/.........(not/like)it very much.The animals 7/.............(love)us and we 8/.........(love)them tool
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Найти удобное решение к примеру (60+40)*5
Ответить
Русский язык
В каком слове ударение падает на первый слог:А звониш,Б банты,В досуг,Г призыв
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите зделать 14 задание
Ответить
Литература
О чем спорили онегин и ленский во 2 главе?( 16, 17 строфа)
Ответить
Алгебра
Томендеги орнектн танбаларын аныктандар:1)sin300°*cos200°
Ответить