My tree house, In my tree, There are lots of colours for you to see! Red and yellow, Green and blue! Lots of colours For me and you! In my tree house, In my tree, There are lots of things for you to see! A table, a...
Английский язык
My tree house, In my tree, There are lots of colours for you to see! Red and yellow, Green and blue! Lots of colours For me and you! In my tree house, In my tree, There are lots of things for you to see! A table, a chair, And a bed, you see, And a radio For you and Помогите пожалуйста , эту песню надо спеть, где найти аудио?!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In my tree house, In my tree, There are lots of colours For you to see! Red and yellow, Green and blue! Lots of colours For me and you! In my tree house, In my tree, There are lots of things For you to see! A table,chair, And a bed,you see, And a radio For you and me!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Отрезок длиной 16 см разделили на четыре отрезка. Расстояние между серединами средних отрезков равно 4 см. Найдите расстояние между серединами край...
Обществознание