Английский язык
My tree house, In my tree, There are lots of colours for you to see! Red and yellow, Green and blue! Lots of colours For me and you! In my tree house, In my tree, There are lots of things for you to see! A table, a chair, And a bed, you see, And a radio For you and Помогите пожалуйста , эту песню надо спеть, где найти аудио?!
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In my tree house, In my tree, There are lots of colours For you to see! Red and yellow, Green and blue! Lots of colours For me and you! In my tree house, In my tree, There are lots of things For you to see! A table,chair, And a bed,you see, And a radio For you and me!
