На английском 10 предложений про Париж!
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)Paris is a beautiful city. 2)Paris - the capital of France. 3) My mother lives in Paris. 4) Paris popular city. 5)Parisians are very good people. 6)Parisians take care of your city. 7)The world should be proud of Paris! 8) You really like Paris, is not it? 9)Paris is very good, but the native Moscow - the better! 10)To summarize - Paris is really very , very colorful and gorgeous city!
