Надо переделать предложения в отрицательные вопросы 1)sometimes tom visit his sister sunday 2)yesteday my brother amp; l swim in the river at this womens 3)look!Daine buy a now car 4)at the moment Jane print a picture in...

1 Sometimes Tom visits his sister on Sunday. - Doesn`t Tom any times visit his sister on Sunday? 2 Yesterday at this moment my brother and I were swimming in the river. - Weren`t my brother and I swimming at this moment in the river? 3 Look! Daine is buying a car now. - Isn`t Daine buying a car now? 4 At the moment Jane is printing a picture in her room. - Isn`t Jane printing a picture in her room at the moment? 5 Our train arrives at 3 p.m. - Doesn`t our train arrive at 3 p.m.? 6 I`ll phone you tomorrow. - Shan`t I phone you tomorrow? 7 We will have built our cottage by August next year. - Won`t we have built cottage by August next year? 8 Sam and Tom had been playing chess for 6 hours yesterday. - Hadn`t Sam and Tom been playing chess for 6 hours yesterday? 9 We had passed exams by 4 p.m. last Monday. - Hadn`t we passed exams by 4 p.m. last Monday?