Надо перевести прямую речь в косвенную Brenda: I want to tell you something. I will call you tomorrow. Peggy: Good. I will be home after 5 o`clock. Mr Smith: I can`t hear you. The noise of the helicopter is very loud! Mr Potter: I will speak louder! Steve: I saw “Manchester United” players a week ago in our time. Mark: I can`t believe it! I dream of it!
1) Brenda says that she wants to tell Peggy something and she will call Peggy tomorrow. Peggy says that she will be at home after 5 o`clock. 2) Mr Smith says that he can`t hear Potter besause the noise of the helicopter is very loud. Mr Potter says that he will speak louder. 3) Steve says that he saw “Manchester United” players a week ago in their time. Mark says that he can`t believe it and that he dreams of it.
