Надо перевести прямую речь в косвенную Brenda: I want to tell you something. I will call you tomorrow. Peggy: Good. I will be home after 5 o`clock. Mr Smith: I can`t hear you. The noise of the helicopter is very loud! Mr Potter...

1) Brenda says that she wants to tell Peggy something and she will call Peggy tomorrow. Peggy says that she will be at home after 5 o`clock. 2) Mr Smith says that he can`t hear Potter besause the noise of the helicopter is very loud. Mr Potter says that he will speak louder. 3) Steve says that he saw “Manchester United” players a week ago in their time. Mark says that he can`t believe it and that he dreams of it.