Написать эссе на Английском языке на тему 1 апреля 100 букв

Гость: Гость:

There are many holidays during the year, but none as funny as April Fool’s Day. Traditionally this holiday is celebrated worldwide on the 1st of April with loads of silly but harmless jokes. On this day people take delight in playing pranks on their friends, relatives, neighbors or classmates. Although practical jokes are loved mainly by children, some adults also enjoy being involved. They say that the holiday originated in France around 1582, but there is plenty of evidence that April 1st was celebrated at ancient times. For example, there was an ancient Roman festival called Hilaria, which people celebrated for several days at the end of March. It wasn’t exactly a funny festival, as it included some days of mourning and execution. In India and Nepal for many centuries they have celebrated the Holi festival at the end of March. It was a joyful holiday full of colours and love. However, the most resembling festival was held in Medieval Europe. It was called the Feast of Fools. The festival indeed originated in Northern France. It all started with the reformation of the calendar. As some people celebrated the New Year on the 1st of April according to the ancient calendar, others who celebrated it on January 1st made fun of them. That’s how April Fool’s Day originated. In modern times people prefer playing inoffensive jokes over their colleagues or friends. Most popular jokes include sending someone to look for things that don’t exist or making people to believe hilarious things. For example, last year on this day my friend told me I had a funny note on my back. I had to run all the way up to the third floor’s restroom to look in the mirror. Of course, there was nothing on my back.