Написать текст про грипп на английском языке!!! ВНИМАНИЕ: 1 синптоми, 2 как вылечить грипп, 3 если ты заболел,то как не распространить другим гриппом?

Гость: Гость:

Flu-infectious disease , caused by influenza virus. Presently know more 2000 variant flu. First virus of flu was found in 30 years 20th century.First vaccination against the virus was conducted in 40 years and tested to millited.Treatment: the patient is administered a large amount of vitamin C ,fever, as well as vitamins. During a flu patient needs rest,plenty of fluids, avoid smoking and drinking alkogol .Simple flu is treated with antibiotics. Sophisticated stage influenza is not treated at home