Написать текст про грипп на английском языке!!! ВНИМАНИЕ: 1 синптоми, 2 как вылечить грипп, 3 если ты заболел,то как не распространить другим гриппом?
Английский язык
Написать текст про грипп на английском языке!!! ВНИМАНИЕ: 1 синптоми, 2 как вылечить грипп, 3 если ты заболел,то как не распространить другим гриппом?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Flu-infectious disease , caused by influenza virus. Presently know more 2000 variant flu. First virus of flu was found in 30 years 20th century.First vaccination against the virus was conducted in 40 years and tested to millited.Treatment: the patient is administered a large amount of vitamin C ,fever, as well as vitamins. During a flu patient needs rest,plenty of fluids, avoid smoking and drinking alkogol .Simple flu is treated with antibiotics. Sophisticated stage influenza is not treated at home
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста. Пример:1.some coke-2 cans/bottles of coke 2. A fish-3 3. A room-5 4.Some soap -3 5.Some jam-2
Английский язык
1.What are Stephan's mother's favorite colours? 2.What does his sister look like? 3.What does his uncle usually wear? 4.What does his grandda...