Напишите вопросы о своей квартире на англ яз. Вот пример: 1) how many rooms are there in your flat?
Английский язык
Is there a bathroom? Do you have your own room? Is there central heating or not? Is kitchen big? How many windows are there? How many sofas do you have? Is this flat bigger than previous? What the price for a month?
