Напишите вопросы о своей квартире на англ яз. Вот пример: 1) how many rooms are there in your flat?

Английский язык
Напишите вопросы о своей квартире на англ яз. Вот пример: 1) how many rooms are there in your flat?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Is there a bathroom? Do you have your own room? Is there central heating or not? Is kitchen big? How many windows are there? How many sofas do you have? Is this flat bigger than previous? What the price for a month?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста номер 3 и номер 2
Ответить
Русский язык
Слова 3 склонения предложного падежа
Ответить
Математика
Есть два сосуда вместимостью 8л и 5л как с их помощью отмерить 2л воды
Ответить
Русский язык
Разбор как часть речи слова папа и в цирке
Ответить
Литература
Світ лит твір мініатюра "Якою на вашу думку повинна бути нормальна держава"
Ответить