НЕОБХОДИМО ПОСТАВИТЬ СЛОВА В НУЖНОЙ ФОРМЕ. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!! 1/ when something unusual or unexpected is going to happen you ------------------ (be nervous) 2/ if you ------- for few days you may look tired (be anxious) 3/ --------- all the time provokes bad sleeping and poor appetites (be frustrated) 4/ so you'd better have positive emotion.+++++ 5/ psychologists say the ------------------------ you re (cheerful) the --------------- you feel. (confident) 6/ It gives you satisfaction and you ----------- (not be confused) by anything as easily as before
When something unusual or unexpected is going to happen you are the nervous 2/ if you are anxious a for few days you may look tired 3/ It is frusrated all the time provokes bad sleeping and poor appetites 4/ so you'd better have positive emotion.+++++ 5/ psychologists say the cheerful you are the confident you feel. 6/ It gives you satisfaction and you didn't confuse by anything as easily as before
Английский язык