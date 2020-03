Номер 4!Срочно помогите,пожалуйста,вопрос жизни и смерти

Гость: Гость:

The children didn’t stay at home all the evening I didn’t see peter at the meeting They didn’t spend……. I didn’t read this…. They didn’t have time She didn’t send her… They didn’t watch Peter didn’t want to wait,,, You didn’t leave Mr cook didn’t write 1Was,wake up,got up, 2when did you have breakfast yesterday,I had , 3when did you last go to the theatre 4go,came,went 5lived,knows 6opened,I found 7called,he wasn’t at home,he studied 8saw