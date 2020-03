НУЖНО ОПИСАНИЕ ВЕСЕННЕЙ ОДЕЖДЫ,НО В НАЧАЛЕ НУЖНО НАПИСАТЬ,ЧТО СЕЙЧАС ВЕСНА И НУЖНО ОДЕВАТЬ(НОСИТЬ) ВЕСЕННИЕ ВЕЩИ!

Гость: Гость:

At last the spring has come and we are glad to take off our winter clothes and put on spring ones. For every kind of weather there are special clothes. For example, when the sun is shining we can put on cardigan, jeans or pants, shoes and light coat. But when it is raining we should wear rubber boots and waterproof cloak or raincoat, besides we must take an umbrella. When it is just nastily outside (the strong wind is blowing and there are lots of grey clouds in the sky) warm jacket, cap, scarf and gloves will prevent us from being cold. Late spring we can wear T-shirts, light jeans, shorts and dresses.