Нужно соченение про снежного барса на английском языке

Английский язык
Нужно соченение про снежного барса на английском языке
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The snow leopard, or IRBIS listed in the Red data book as «endangered» IRBIS belongs to poorly studied видам.Место habitat of the snow leopard includes parts of the territories of the 13 States: Afghanistan, Burma, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Узбекистана.Среди big cats IRBIS is the only permanent inhabitant of the highlands, is a majestic, mysterious and harsh world of the mountains of Central Азии.Выживание this rare cat in heavily disturbed and degraded mountain ecosystems is extremely difficult or impossible, respectively preservation of viable populations of leopard inevitably associated with the effective protection of its habitat in целом.Также in the mountains there is an active poaching and hunting for skins these freshwater animals.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! как сделать морфологический разбор: золотые ворота
Ответить
Русский язык
Мягкие согласные звуки в словах: молочко, овёс, пожевать
Ответить
Геометрия
Найдите х, если a{2;-3} и b{x;-4} и a⊥b
Ответить
Биология
Из нуклеиновой кислоты и белковой капсулы состоит
Ответить
Русский язык
Предложение со словами водянистый земной земляной
Ответить