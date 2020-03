Нужно составить 10 альтернативных предложений по временам : будущее , настоящее , о??ычно , прошедшее.

Гость: Гость:

1.Which option you chose A or B? 2.What do you like tea or coffee? 3.What book would you prefer me to "The Prince and the Pauper" or "Dubrovsky"? 4.What genre of film do you like comedy or drama? 5.What do you want to become a doctor or a teacher? 6.What animals do you like cats or dogs? 7.What genre of music do you listen to rock or rap? 8.Tomorrow I'll go to the cinema or to the theater 9.Do you like black or white? 10.What would you like for lunch, a burger or a pita?