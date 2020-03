Очень-очень нужна ваша помощь!!! Напишіть 5 стверджувальніх речень у часі Future Indefinite: 1. I_____________________tomorrow. 2. He______________________next year. 3. They___________________. 4. This summer we___________...

Гость: Гость:

1 I will go to the cinema tomorrow. 2 He will visit his English friend next year. 3 They will get married. 4 This summer we will work in the garden. 5 You will be a doctor. 1 She won`t finish her homework in ten minutes. 2 It won`t be windy tomorrow. 3 They won`t help us 4 I won`t go to bed after supper. 5 We won`t study French. 1 Will you wash dishes after dinner? 2 Will she enter the University next year? 3 Will they go on holiday in a week? 4 Will he have 5 lessons tomorrow? 5 WIll it rain today?