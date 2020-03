Open the brackets using the adjectives and adverbs in the appropriate form 1) Train 23 is (fast) and it arrives in Moscow (early) than train 25. I`ll take it 2)The conference was devoted to (important) problem of our time - f...

Английский язык

Open the brackets using the adjectives and adverbs in the appropriate form 1) Train 23 is (fast) and it arrives in Moscow (early) than train 25. I`ll take it 2)The conference was devoted to (important) problem of our time - fighting against international terrorism 3) It`s (difficult) for me to translate orally from English into Russian than from Russian into English 4) While we were having breakfast we were listening to (late) news 5) This man is (late) on the list but not (little) 6) The (soon) you start taking this medicine (good) you will feel 7) The climate of the Crimea is (mild) than that of the Caucasus 8) We asked the writer about his (far) plans 9) I drive a car (carefully) than my husband 10) You`ve written this test (bad) of all in the class but (good) than last time

Автор: Гость