Описать кошку с русского на английский

I have got a cat. Her name is Matilda. She is quite old for a cat. She is eleven years old. Matilda is very fluffy. Her back is black and her belly and chest are white. She has also got a black muzzle with long white whiskers. Her legs and paws are white. She has got long fluffy black tail. Matilda has got big eyes. Her eyes are light green, but they become yellow in bright sunlight. She has got big black ears and a small pink nose.