Английский язык

Paraphrase these sentences so as to use Participle II in the function of attribute. 1. She was exhausted. She sank into the armchair. 2. A tree was uprooted by the gale. It fell across the road. 3. She was wakened by a loud sound. She jumped out of bed. 4. We were soaked to the skin. We finally found a shelter. 5. His hat was blown off by a sudden gust of wind. It started rolling along the street. 6. Mrs. Smith lived in a house that was painted green. 7. As I was occupied by other thoughts I stopped thinking about Jack's affairs. 8. As he was satisfied with what he had done, he decided he could take a holiday. 9. The girl was confused and didn't know what to answer. 10. I've never heard about the novel that Mary mentioned. 11. He described a very unpleasant experience he had had. I wouldn't like to have the same experience. 12. After that there was silence in the room. It was broken only by the drumming of the rain on the windows. 13. Fortunately, the murder they attempted wasn't successful. 14. A lot of seats were not sold. 15. The people she met were very helpful. 16. She was requested to submit the report to a committee that had been specially set up to investigate the matter. 17. She walked out of the theatre. She was depressed by the play. 18. The criminal gripped her bag. There were gloves on his hands. 19. He just watched the snake. He was stunned and unable to move. 20. All the questions that were asked seemed easy to her. 21. The thing you've bought isn't worth the money you spent. 22. They say that the prisoner who escaped has been caught again. 23. The only man who was injured was quickly taken to hospital. 24. The film they released is a typical thriller. 25. The breaches that he hinted at in his speech should be inves¬tigated. 26. They proposed to sell the picture. It scandalized many art lovers. 27. They estimated the cost of the campaign. It amounted to 1 million pounds.

