Past Simple Допишите вопросы. Neil : Did you stay at home last weekend? Karen: No, I didn't. I went to Brighton with my family Neil: ____________to Brighton on the train? Karen: No, we went by coach. Neil: ___________ swimming? Karen: Yes, we did. The water was very cold! Neil: ______________Brighton Pavilion? Karen: Yes, we did. It was fantastic! Neil: _______________souvenirs? Karen: Oh, yes! Read more at:

