Переделайте в косвенную речь 1."What's time?" he asked. 2."When will we meet again?" she asked me. 3."Are you crazy?" she asked him. 4."Where did they live?" he asked. 5."Will you be at the party?" he asked her. 6."Can yo...

1) he asked what time it was. 2) she asked me when we would meet again. 3) she asked him if he was crazy. 4) he asked where they had lived. 5) he asked her if she would be at party. 6) she asked me if i could meet her at the station. 7) the teacher asked who knew the answer. 8) she asked him why he did not help her. 9) he asked me if i had seen that car. 10) the mother asked the twins if they had tided up their room.