Переделайте в косвенную речь 1."What's time?" he asked. 2."When will we meet again?" she asked me. 3."Are you crazy?" she asked him. 4."Where did they live?" he asked. 5."Will you be at the party?" he asked her. 6."Can yo...
Английский язык
Переделайте в косвенную речь 1."What's time?" he asked. 2."When will we meet again?" she asked me. 3."Are you crazy?" she asked him. 4."Where did they live?" he asked. 5."Will you be at the party?" he asked her. 6."Can you meet me at the stantion?" she asked me. 7."Who know the answer?" the teacher asked. 8."Why don't you help me?" shw asked him. 9."Did you see that car?" he asked me. 10."Have you tidied up your room?" the mother asked thi twins.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) he asked what time it was. 2) she asked me when we would meet again. 3) she asked him if he was crazy. 4) he asked where they had lived. 5) he asked her if she would be at party. 6) she asked me if i could meet her at the station. 7) the teacher asked who knew the answer. 8) she asked him why he did not help her. 9) he asked me if i had seen that car. 10) the mother asked the twins if they had tided up their room.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Составить слово. А с о н и (....) Н о т н а (....) Р н о т к а(......) О р п т о(....) О в к р а о(.....) Е ч в а д о к(.....) Е к у ч ...
География
Используя только карту , расположите следующие страны в таком порядке , как , по ва??ей оценке , убывает площадь их территории : Украина , Пакистан...
Английский язык
Математика