Переделать в пассивный залог 1. No one has seen him anywhere this week. 2. Betty often took her little children to the park 3. They will meet me at the station. 4. Somebody didn't lock the front door. 5. They are exami...

Английский язык
Переделать в пассивный залог 1. No one has seen him anywhere this week. 2. Betty often took her little children to the park 3. They will meet me at the station. 4. Somebody didn't lock the front door. 5. They are examining the last student. 6. Mother had made some coffee in the kitchen. 7. They will be discussing this question the whole day tomorrow 8. People use milk for making butter 9. He will have finished his work by the time she come 10. She tells you everything about their relationships
1. He's been nowhere to be seen this week. 2. Betty's little children were often taken to the park. 3. I will be met at the station. 4. The front door wasn't locked. 5. The last student is being examined. 6. Some coffee had been made in the kitchen. 7. This question will be discussed the whole day tomorrow. 8. Milk is used in making butter. 9. By the time she come, his work will have been finished. 10. You are told everthing about their relationships.
