Переделать в пассивный залог 1. No one has seen him anywhere this week. 2. Betty often took her little children to the park 3. They will meet me at the station. 4. Somebody didn't lock the front door. 5. They are exami...

Английский язык

Переделать в пассивный залог 1. No one has seen him anywhere this week. 2. Betty often took her little children to the park 3. They will meet me at the station. 4. Somebody didn't lock the front door. 5. They are examining the last student. 6. Mother had made some coffee in the kitchen. 7. They will be discussing this question the whole day tomorrow 8. People use milk for making butter 9. He will have finished his work by the time she come 10. She tells you everything about their relationships

