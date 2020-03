Переведіть будь ласка на англійську мову цей текст Мені подобається мультфільм ??аша і Ведмідь. Він інтересний. Головна героїня - Маша, маленька дівчинка з русявим волоссям і великими блакитними очима. Вона завжди ходить в мил...

Гость: Гость:

I love the cartoon Masha and the Bear. He Interesni. The main character - Masha, a little girl with blond hair and big blue eyes. She always goes to myliy rozheviy hustochtsi. But during this cute girl hides a real minx. She is haunted by Misha constantly gets him all sorts of games, and he does not like. In this cartoon a lot of interesting and funny series, each something interesting and funny. I am with my sister happy to review this cartoon.