Переведите на английский язык. Определите видовременную форму глагола в страдательном залоге 1. Tables are usually made of wood. 2. The article was translated with a dictionary. 3. The meeting will be organized in the big hall. 4. Children are forbidden to play on the pavement. 5. He was much spoken about. 6. New subjects will be studied next term. 7. This book was written by our teacher. 8. These toys are made in Japan. 9. The conference will be held in May. 10. Rostov was named after Dmitry Rostovsky. 11. This work must be done at once. 12. I am often asked at the lesson. 13. They can be seen in our library every day. 14. The delegation is headed by the Prime Minister. 15. The child was often left home alone. 16. Children under sixteen will not be admitted. 17. I was told to wait for him. 18. I hate to be bothered during my work.

