Переведите на английский язык

Английский язык
Переведите на английский язык
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. This is my friend's room. It is big and light. It is in the dormitory of the university. 2. This is Kate's table. It isn't big. It is near the window. Kate's exercise books are on the table. 3. This book is on economics. It is interesting. It is my friend's book. 4. They are in the library now. Our library is very big. It is situated not far from the dormitory. 5. Is your farm big? -No, it isn't. -Is it far from Kiev?- Yes, it is. 6. Is this book from the library? -No, it isn't. It's Ann's book.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Найди стороны всех квадратов, если сторона самого маленького равна 1.
Ответить
Математика
Математика СРОООЧНО ПожАлуЙстА
Ответить
Русский язык
Вторая мировая война эссе коротко написать помогите пожалуйста мне даю 15баллов
Ответить
Алгебра
Используя свойство пропорции, решите уравнения: _4_ _1_ 5x-6 = 6
Ответить
Обществознание
Согласны ли вы со следующим утверждением: «В свободе печати как в зеркале отражае??ся состояние и уровень развития нашей демократии»? Аргументируйт...
Ответить