Переведите на английский язык

Гость: Гость:

1. This is my friend's room. It is big and light. It is in the dormitory of the university. 2. This is Kate's table. It isn't big. It is near the window. Kate's exercise books are on the table. 3. This book is on economics. It is interesting. It is my friend's book. 4. They are in the library now. Our library is very big. It is situated not far from the dormitory. 5. Is your farm big? -No, it isn't. -Is it far from Kiev?- Yes, it is. 6. Is this book from the library? -No, it isn't. It's Ann's book.