Помогите прошу, надо вставить слова вот сюда________ Задание: complete the dialogue and act it out . ??иалог: A: I hear you were in the States in summer. B: __________________ A:With whom did you go there ? B:___________...

Английский язык
Помогите прошу, надо вставить слова вот сюда________ Задание: complete the dialogue and act it out . ??иалог: A: I hear you were in the States in summer. B: __________________ A:With whom did you go there ? B:__________________ A:Did you travel much? What cities did you visit ? B:__________________ A:How long did you stay in New York? B:__________________ A:People say that New York is one of the most wonderful cities in the world. B:__________________
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A: I hear you were in the States in summer. B: Yes, we spent there three months. A: With whom did you go there ? B: With my parents. A: Did you travel much? What cities did you visit ? B: Yes, we did. We visited New York, Washington and Atlanta. A: How long did you stay in New York? B: Only for a week. A: People say that New York is one of the most wonderful cities in the world. B: Yes, it's great!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Назовите пожалуйста произведение про родных
Ответить
Математика
Упростите выражение 3) b+(7-b)-(14-b)= заранее спасибо
Ответить
Русский язык
Синтаксический разбор Большой пароход вышел в море с грузом угля
Ответить
Алгебра
Найти координаты точек пересечения с осями координат прямой 3x−y+3=0
Ответить
Математика
4а-(2а+1)+(3-4а) решите
Ответить