Помогите прошу, надо вставить слова вот сюда________ Задание: complete the dialogue and act it out . ??иалог: A: I hear you were in the States in summer. B: __________________ A:With whom did you go there ? B:___________...

A: I hear you were in the States in summer. B: Yes, we spent there three months. A: With whom did you go there ? B: With my parents. A: Did you travel much? What cities did you visit ? B: Yes, we did. We visited New York, Washington and Atlanta. A: How long did you stay in New York? B: Only for a week. A: People say that New York is one of the most wonderful cities in the world. B: Yes, it's great!