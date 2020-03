Переведите пожалуйста на английскийсрочно вчера у моего отца был день рождения. когда он пришел домой , мама испекла его любимый яблочный пирог и купила для него свитер. я принесла цветы. наша бабушка связала ему шарф. па...

Гость: Гость:

My father has birthday yesterday. when dad was going home, my mom baked his favorite apple pie and bought pullover for him. I brought the flowers. our grandma knitted a scarf. my father was happy. when I went home, my brother went to the concert. by 6 pm they had been already packed. we were not going home yet , when it rained. buy the end of last year we had been learned to speak English. when the sun had set, they returned home. she spent the money before she returned. had they found you there?