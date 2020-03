Переведите, пожалуйста, текст: Dear Danny, Hi! How are you? I hope everything is ok! I really love our new place. It's a beautiful big house by the sea and lust outside the village. The house has gor two floors. There are ...

Английский язык

Переведите, пожалуйста, текст: Dear Danny, Hi! How are you? I hope everything is ok! I really love our new place. It's a beautiful big house by the sea and lust outside the village. The house has gor two floors. There are three large bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. The living room and the kitchen are the ground floor and there is another bathroom next to the kitchen. The kitchen is very big and it has gor lots of cupboards. The living room is fantastic. It has got my grandmother's antigue sofa and a lovely fireplace in it. There are three comfortable armchairs in front of the fireplace. My favorite room is my bedroom. It is on the first floor opposite my parents' bedroom. There is a computer on my desk and lots of posters on the walls. I've got a nice bed and a big wardrobe next to the window, but i haven't got a TV in my room yet. There is a big garden in front of the house and there is a garage for our two cars. That's our new house! I hope you can cove and visit us soon. I miss you. Love, Pat.

Автор: Гость