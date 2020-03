ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА !!!!!только не через переводчик прошшуууу «Хатико: Самый ве??ный друг» - это драма о любви и верности, способствующая восприятию истинных ценностей на примере истории человека и беззаветно преданного ему ...

Гость: Гость:

"Hachiko: The most loyal friend" - a drama about love and loyalty, contributing to the perception of the true values ​​of the example of the history of man and selflessly devoted to his dog - Hachiko. The film is based on real events that occurred in Japan in the 20s of the last century. The dog breed Akita Inu daily met his master, a professor at Tokyo University, Professor at the railway stantsii.Posle death, died of a heart attack at the university and never returned home, Hachiko continued to come to the station for 9 years. The dog, even when life has become a kind of attraction, showed an example of this faithfulness and devotion.