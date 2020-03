ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ СРОЧНО!!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА . 1. l'm very sorry. l couldn' t help you -with maths yesterday.l can help after the lessons today.- That's okay . 2. l'm so sorry.l didn't tell you truth adout Nick yesterday. - l know.That's ...

Английский язык

ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ СРОЧНО!!! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА . 1. l'm very sorry. l couldn' t help you -with maths yesterday.l can help after the lessons today.- That's okay . 2. l'm so sorry.l didn't tell you truth adout Nick yesterday. - l know.That's all right. Forget it. 3. l'm sorry. l wasn't polite to you yesterday. - That's OK. lt was my fault. 4.l'm so sorry. l wasn't careful. - Don't worry.

Автор: Гость