Английский язык

Перевести на русский язык Meet the Town Mouse.The Town Mouse lives in a town.She lives in a big house.She is white and marry.She has got a funny face.She likes to play computer games.In the morning she listens to musik.She can dance well. On Sundays the Country Mouse comes to visit her.The Country Mouse is her friend.The Country Mouse is grey and smart.She has got black eyes,small ears and a long tail.She likes to read and draw pictures.She can write poems.

Автор: Гость