Перевести текст на русский. The Taj Mahal is in Agra,India. It is one of the Eight Wonders of the Modem World. The palace is made of white marble and precious stones. In the sunshine,the marble shines with different colours, l...

Английский язык

Перевести текст на русский. The Taj Mahal is in Agra,India. It is one of the Eight Wonders of the Modem World. The palace is made of white marble and precious stones. In the sunshine,the marble shines with different colours, like pink,yellow and grey. There is a main dome in the centre that looks like a large pearl and there are four minarets at each comer. Inside, there are two floors each with eight rooms. Outside,there is a very beautiful garden with four pools. The Taj Mahal is a fantastic building.

Автор: Гость