Перевести текст на русский. The Taj Mahal is in Agra,India. It is one of the Eight Wonders of the Modem World. The palace is made of white marble and precious stones. In the sunshine,the marble shines with different colours, l...

Английский язык
Перевести текст на русский. The Taj Mahal is in Agra,India. It is one of the Eight Wonders of the Modem World. The palace is made of white marble and precious stones. In the sunshine,the marble shines with different colours, like pink,yellow and grey. There is a main dome in the centre that looks like a large pearl and there are four minarets at each comer. Inside, there are two floors each with eight rooms. Outside,there is a very beautiful garden with four pools. The Taj Mahal is a fantastic building.
Тадж-Махал в городе Агре,Индия. Он является одним из восьми чудес современного мира. Дворец сделан из белого мрамора и драгоценных камней. В лучах солнца мрамор сияет разными цветами, как розовый,желтый и серый. Состоит из основного купола в центре, который выглядит как большой жемчужиной и есть четыре минарета на каждом углу. Внутри, есть два этажа каждый с восемью комнатами. Снаружи очень красивый сад с четырьмя бассейнами. Тадж-Махал-это фантастическое здание.
