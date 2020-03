Перевод на англ.яз. Переводчик не катируется!!! Я люблю весну. Это мой любимый сезон. Веной ярко светит солнце.Небо стало чище. Птички прилетают обратно домой. Медвежата просыпаются после длинной спячки. Все вокруг цветет. В ...

Гость: Гость:

I love spring. It is my favourite season.In the spring brightly the sun shines. The sky became purer. Birdies fly back home. Bear cubs wake up after long hibernation. Everything blossoms around. In the wood animals are born. But not only animals are born, but also I. I was born 3/4/2005 years. In 1 day at me birthday. I am very glad.I love spring!!!