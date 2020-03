Перевод текста It is a good day It is seven o’clock. At this time I get up every day, I am drinking coffee and going to the university. It is possible to take a taxi, but I am going there on foot. It takes about twenty minut...

Английский язык

Перевод текста It is a good day It is seven o’clock. At this time I get up every day, I am drinking coffee and going to the university. It is possible to take a taxi, but I am going there on foot. It takes about twenty minutes to get there. It is ten o’clock. Usually we have three double-lessons every day. Now we are having our second lesson. It is interesting and I like to listen to the lecturer. It is two o’clock. Our three lessons are over. Now I am free and I can go everywhere, but I am going home, sometimes I go shopping on the way home. It is two thirty. I could eat for lunch in the canteen, but I am having my dinner at home today. After I usually relax, and today I am having a rest a little bit and doing my homework for tomorrow. Today I am also reading for my English lesson. It is twelve o’clock. It is midnight. Tomorrow I have to go to the university again that is why I am not watching an interesting movie on TV or reading a thrilling book I am going to sleep.

Автор: Гость