PLEASE HELP ME!!!! here is a list of ideas to write a paragraph.Its main idea is Dogs are great pets.Copy only the ideas that tll about the main idea.Add two or three ideas that belong in the paragraph.Decide what the topic se...

Английский язык

PLEASE HELP ME!!!! here is a list of ideas to write a paragraph.Its main idea is Dogs are great pets.Copy only the ideas that tll about the main idea.Add two or three ideas that belong in the paragraph.Decide what the topic sentence is. 1)dogs love people 2)dogs protect people 3)some people like cats 4)you can play with cats 5)you can play dogs 6)dogs a warm and soft 7)dogs don`t live very long 8)dogs are true friends

Автор: Гость