PLEASE. Phrasal verbs. 1.This is a very nice suit, sir. Would you like to try ____ the jackets? 2.Martha put ___ a red blouse with a green skirt, she looked terrible. 3.I'll phone to Ms. Brown and ask him to come ____ to recept...
Английский язык
PLEASE. Phrasal verbs. 1.This is a very nice suit, sir. Would you like to try ____ the jackets? 2.Martha put ___ a red blouse with a green skirt, she looked terrible. 3.I'll phone to Ms. Brown and ask him to come ____ to reception. 4 The temperature will come ____sharply tonight.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Phrasal verbs. 1.This is a very nice suit, sir. Would you like to try _on_ the jacket? 2.Martha put _on_ a red blouse with a green skirt; she looked terrible. 3.I'll phone to Mr. Brown and ask him to come _up_ to reception. 4 The temperature will come _down_sharply tonight.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Биология
1) что такое обмен веществ? 2) из каких процессов складывается обмен веществ? 3)как протекает обмен веществ у растений? 4) каких животных наз...
Українська мова