Плз нужна помощь по английскому

Запомни: если we/you/they, то будет "are", т.е. множественное число и "you", проще говоря. С he/she/it будет "is", т.е. в единственном числе. А с местоимением "I" будет "am". Также, глаголы to be можно сократить в отрицательном предложении: isn't, aren't. Но ни в коем случае нельзя делать это с "am not". Это сократить нельзя. 1) Alex and Dino are my cats. 2) Alex is in the garden. 3) Dino is on the floor. 4) My red pencil is on the floor, too. 5) The other pencils are in my pencil case. 6) They are Cristina's parents. 1) You aren't Dutch. 2) Gemma isn't at home. 3) Agust and I aren't pleased about it. 4) The British Isles aren't in Africa. 5) The Mediterranean isn't an ocean. 6) The Alps aren't in America. 7) The Nile isn't in Asia. В вопросах глагол "to be" (am/is/are) ставится на первое место. 1) Are you from Malaga? 2) Is Isabel Spanish? 3) Are we ready to go? 4) Is he married? 5) Are you tired? 1 - A; 2 - B; 3 - D; 4 - C.