По Английскому языку задали проект на тему друзья..........помогите пожалуйста!!!!! Вот задание: 1.Write about your foreign friend 2.Write about five things that show that you are friends 3.Get ready to describe your friends ...

“A friend who is far away is sometimes much nearer than one who is at hand.”~ Gibran Khalil Gibran ~ I make friends easily so I have a lot of foreign friend. But the best of all is only one. He is from Chine. His name is Dean. He was born in Guangdong. He is fifteen. We have known each other for two years. He speak English well, so I communicate with Dean on the Skype almost every day. When I am needing get a support he always gives me kindly advice. Dean have interests as the same as I have. We can have some real talks , share some real feelings , discuss some life plans , dreams , studying problems , secret happiness or sorrow My friend is very friendly, good – natured, sociable, kind, he is always smiling and laughing, he never loses his temper and he always keeps his word. I think, nowadays it is very important to have foreign friends, because you are learning many interesting facts about people from the another country about their traditions, habits and customs.