Подчеркните гл-сказуемое в страдательном залоге и укажите его видовременную форму. 1) His behavior was disapproved by all his friends. 2) Since this problem is very complicated, it hasn’t been solved yet. 3) This matter will...

Английский язык

Подчеркните гл-сказуемое в страдательном залоге и укажите его видовременную форму. 1) His behavior was disapproved by all his friends. 2) Since this problem is very complicated, it hasn’t been solved yet. 3) This matter will be discussed only tomorrow. 4) He feels that he is being unjustly treated. 5) His philosophical views are much spoken of at all meetings.

Автор: Гость