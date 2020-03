Подчеркните глагол-сказуемое в действительном залоге и укажите его видовременну?? форму. 1) The new term started last week. 2) Closer examination of this problem is absolutely necessary. 3) Work at the University will be mu...

Английский язык

Подчеркните глагол-сказуемое в действительном залоге и укажите его видовременну?? форму. 1) The new term started last week. 2) Closer examination of this problem is absolutely necessary. 3) Work at the University will be much easier for you if you follow some basic principles of study. 4) He has just described his approach as an effective one. 5) He had been dreaming of becoming a scholar for some time before he entered the University.

