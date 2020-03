Помогите!!!!! 2,3,4 номер!!! Пж!!

Гость: Гость:

1 thank you 2 its a present 3 a 4 b номер 3 1 and this is a cap 2that is ...and this is... 3 those are ......and these are.... 4 this is.... that is ... номер 4 2those are buses 3 these are foxes 4 those are leaves 5 those are brushes 6 these are mEn 7 these are toys 8 these are mice